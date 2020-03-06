



ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with the Alameda County Public Health Department early Friday evening reported a new case of coronavirus in a patient who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The new coronavirus patient had traveled on the Grand Princess during the cruise to February 11-21, health officials said in a press release. The case is an older adult who has underlying medical conditions. The patient has been hospitalized with appropriate infection control precautions. Additionally, their family members have been quarantined.

This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alameda County so far.

This case marks the eighth case associated with the February 11-21 Grand Princess cruise. In addition to the Bay Area cases in Contra Costa County (two cases) and Sonoma County (one case) and the new Alameda County case, there have been four cases in Placer County including the patient who died.

Alameda County health officials noted that while the new case was exposed outside of the county, there is increasing evidence of community transmission in the Bay Area. Officials warn that there will likely be more cases in Alameda County in the coming days.

“While over 80 percent of people with COVID-19 have mild disease, we can and should prepare for this new virus to gain a foothold in our county, and we should work together to slow the spread of disease and protect our most vulnerable populations.” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. “While information continues to evolve, persons who are at higher risk for severe disease include the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should consider avoiding mass gatherings.”

Alameda County Public Health Department is monitoring this new case’s condition as well as their contacts for symptoms. Patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.