SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has impacted many of our daily lives when it comes to being vigilant about avoiding infection.

From gyms, offices and even libraries — the use of hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes is becoming the norm these days.

At OrangeTheory Fitness, studio instructors are being told to avoid hi-fives and, at Corepower Yoga, instructors are reducing the use of props and hands-on adjustments.

“I think it’s a good move,” said Corepower student Jin Di. “It’s also a good practice.”

One day after the Santa Clara County Health Department advised that all large events be cancelled, including concerts and sporting events, the Santa Clara County Library District decided to cancel all its group events starting Saturday until the end of the month.

The libraries are also wiping down surfaces thoroughly and have put out anti-bacterial wipes and bottles of hand sanitizers.

Diane Roche, a spokesperson for the library district, said while visitor attendance hasn’t seen a drop their group events have seen a decrease.

“We have seen a little bit of a drop off in attendance, especially for our children’s programs,” Roche said.

But business owners are also feeling the impact of people avoiding travel or large crowds.

Vino Enoteca, which is in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been affected as tech companies tell its workers to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“On a Friday we usually do 250 people, tonight we’ll probably close at 160-170, so it’s a little slower than usual,” said Vino Enoteca Owner Rocco Scordella.

He said while his reservations and walk-ins have not been hard hit, he has seen a dramatic decrease in his large group reservations.

“We do a lot of private events for large tech companies, and those are being cancelled for the next couple of months up to May, Scordella said.

He said Vino Enoteca typically averages two to three large group reservations or events a day but next week he only has one on the books.

It’s a moment of uncertainty for many business owners, like Scordella, who don’t know when the fear or spread of the coronavirus will end.

“We’re kind of freaking out,” he said. “But there isn’t much that we can do, I mean, we just gotta wait and see how things move forward.”