



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The number of Northern California residents who contracted the coronavirus on a February cruise to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess grew to at least five Friday with two new cases reported in Contra Costa County.

Meanwhile, the ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard remained in limbo off the Northern California coast, banned from docking in San Francisco or any other California port until the results of coronavirus tests given to 45 people onboard who were suffering from flu-like symptoms come back from a state lab in Richmond.

While the current cruise has raised plenty of concern, local health officials were also dealing with coronavirus-related health issues that have arisen from the ship’s previous round-trip voyage from San Francisco to Mexico on Feb. 11-21.

Hundreds of Northern California residents were on the popular cruise and so far five have been diagnosed with the virus; at least one former passenger has died.

Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there was “a cluster” of potential coronavirus patients from that voyage.

“There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of symptoms that are undergoing testing now,” he said at a news conference earlier this week, announcing the death of a 71-year-old adult male Rocklin resident who had been on the boat. “That information will be updated as we know more.”

“There is a cluster of illness associated with the cruise,” he continued, adding that investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were attempting to track all the passengers on the ill-fated cruise.

A determination was also expected in the cause of death of a 72-year-old Sunnyvale man. Relatives said he also was on the cruise and may have had the virus.

“While obtaining the patient’s medical history, a family member advised us that the patient had recently been on a cruise where to passengers were suspected of having COVID-19,” said Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo. “Although it has not yet been determined by Santa Clara County Public Health whether or not the patient had COVID-19, we are taking every step possible to ensure the safety and well being of the officers on the call, the members of our department and the Sunnyvale community.”

Also on Thursday, health officials in Sonoma County confirmed a second case of presumptive coronavirus infection in a patient who was also on the Grand Princess cruise.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services said the patient, along with another patient from the cruise ship, were in isolation rooms at a hospital.

The department received a list of 78 Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise between Feb. 11-21, DHS spokesman Rohish Lal said.

Twenty-five of the 78 people took the shuttle back to Sonoma County and two of them tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health Services was contacting the shuttle passengers to make them aware of the positive cases.

Anxiety was high over the spead of contact with the ship’s former passengers.

On Thursday, San Bruno officials closed that city’s senior center as a precaution after they learned that three former passengers, who had been aboard the ship between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21, had also recently visited the senior center and assisted in the lunch program. All three individuals were advised to self-quarantine at home.

Another passenger from the voyage, Judy Cadiz of Lodi, said she and her husband became ill afterward but had not given it much thought until learning a fellow traveler had died of the virus. Now, they cannot get a straight answer about how to get tested, she said.

With Mark Cadiz, 65, running a fever, the couple worries not only about themselves, but about the possibility that — if they contracted the infection — they could have passed it on to others.

“They’re telling us to stay home, but nobody told me until yesterday to stay home. We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise,” Judy Cadiz saidy. “I really hope that we’re negative so nobody got infected.”