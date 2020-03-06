SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The expanding coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic has prompted local officials and businesses to cancel events, postpone meetings and shutter locations in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Here is a partial list as of Friday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO

• San Francisco Symphony has canceled concerts for the next two weeks

• St Patrick’s Day Parade in San Francisco March 14 is canceled

• Sunday Streets season opener on Valencia Street, originally scheduled for March 8, has been canceled

• The Walt Disney Family Museum will be closed March 6-8 for deep cleaning and sanitation

• American Lung Association “Fight for Air” fundraiser March 7 is canceled

• 40th Annual Black Cuisine Festival in the Bayview is canceled

• San Francisco Public Works is canceling the Arbor Week Eco Fair and tree-planting event Saturday, March 7

• The International Ocean Film Festival, scheduled March 12 – 15 at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason is postponed until summer

SOUTH BAY

• Stanford University has canceled the final two weeks of their winter quarter effective March 9. Classes will be held online

• The Tech Interactive is canceling two events this weekend: the Youth Climate Action Summit that was planned for Saturday and test trials for the Tech Challenge scheduled for Sunday

• Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose will be closed until March 10