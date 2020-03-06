MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A former East Bay youth soccer coach and physical education teacher convicted of having sex with a minor has been sentenced to three years in state prison, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old Israel Ayala-Lopez of Richmond pleaded guilty earlier this week to unlawful sex with an underage girl.
Ayala-Lopez had sexual relations with the victim multiple times between April and August of last year. Richmond police arrested Ayala-Lopez on August 28.
Ayala-Lopez was a physical education teacher and soccer coach at Richmond High School, having been hired in 2017.
The district attorney’s office said Ayala-Lopez would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A criminal protective order was also issued by the judge to prevent him from communicating with the victim, the DA’s office said.
