MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A former East Bay youth soccer coach and physical education teacher convicted of having sex with a minor has been sentenced to three years in state prison, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old Israel Ayala-Lopez of Richmond pleaded guilty earlier this week to unlawful sex with an underage girl.

Richmond teacher Israel Ayala Lopez

Richmond teacher Israel Ayala Lopez charged with sex crimes (Richmond Police Department)

Ayala-Lopez had sexual relations with the victim multiple times between April and August of last year. Richmond police arrested Ayala-Lopez on August 28.

Ayala-Lopez was a physical education teacher and soccer coach at Richmond High School, having been hired in 2017.

The district attorney’s office said Ayala-Lopez would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A criminal protective order was also issued by the judge to prevent him from communicating with the victim, the DA’s office said.

 

