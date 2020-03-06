SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An employee who works at a small satellite office of the San Francisco division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The FBI said other employees at that site have returned home and known contacts have been notified of possible exposure to the virus.
FBI STATEMENT:
An employee of the FBI San Francisco Division has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus). This employee works in a small satellite office. The other employees at the site have returned to their homes until further notice, and everyone known to have been in contact with the infected employee has been notified of possible exposure.
The FBI has contacted local health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and the Bureau will take all necessary remedial and precautionary measures to protect our employees, their families and our community.
At this time, we assess our operations have not been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and we will continue steadfast in our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.
