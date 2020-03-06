SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have arrested a man in connection with a child pornography case.
Matthew Joseph Goulart, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to the San Jose Police Department.
On Wednesday, the police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail received a cyber tip that Goulart was in possession of child pornography.
During a follow-up investigation, detectives located child pornography and learned Goulart has a history of working with young children as a music teacher in the Bay Area, police said.
He has worked in areas including San Jose, Belmont and San Carlos.
Goulart was arrested in Palo Alto, and police served a search warrant at his residence in San Jose.
Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.