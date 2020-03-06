SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested three East Bay residents Monday for alleged drug and weapons violations at a residence west of Cotati.

Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of Blank Road in unincorporated Sonoma County around 4:50 p.m. to check on the welfare of two toddlers, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The deputies had information that apparently a wanted felon, identified as Olympus Pereira of Hayward, was staying at the residence. When deputies knocked on the door and announced their presence, they heard loud moving noises inside and glass breaking in the back of the house, Valencia said.

Two males, identified as DeMaria Adger, 24, of Oakland, and Marcus Samuels, 29, of Antioch, apparently jumped out of a window. Adger threw a pistol over a fence and both men fled, Valencia said.

Samuels was found hiding in a creek bed on Paulson Lane by a Petaluma police dog and Adger was found by a Santa Rosa police dog. Both men surrendered, and a California Highway Patrol officer found and detained Pereira, Valencia said.

The toddlers were found to be in good health, Valencia said.

Pereira was arrested for allegedly obstructing an officer and possession for sale of oxycodone pills found in his vehicle, Valencia said.

Samuels was arrested on suspicion of having a large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm without a serial number and obstructing an officer.

Adger was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, possession of a stolen gun in public and obstructing an officer, Valencia said.

