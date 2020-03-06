



SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A man who later died after seven Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers administered CPR in an attempt to revive him Thursday tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, officials said in a news release Friday.

Santa Clara County Public Health notified the department Friday of the negative test result.

The 72-year-old man had been on a cruise ship with two other passengers suspected of having the coronavirus and the officers were quarantined at home after the potential exposure.

Public safety spokesman Capt. Craig Anderson said officers responded Thursday to a call involving a person having some sort of cardiac emergency.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. The officers gave him CPR but no mouth-to-mouth contact was made, Anderson said.

“We are asking our community to remain calm and practice the preventative actions recommended by Santa Clara County Public Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control,” the department said.

