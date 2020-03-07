OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa College assistant football coach died Friday in a shooting in West Oakland, the football team said in a tweet Saturday.
The Alameda County Coroner’s Office would not confirm the victim’s identity Saturday, but those close to the Contra Costa College Comets football program said Saturday afternoon that the victim was DeAndre Green, 34, an assistant football coach at the San Pablo community college.
“We lost a Contra Costa family member and our hearts break!” according to a tweet Saturday afternoon from the CCC football team. “Coach Green was a young coach that’s made an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he’s done. We love and appreciate you, Dre!”
— Contra Costa College Comet Football (@CCC_CometFB) March 7, 2020
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear Saturday night. An Oakland police officer reached Saturday night could not confirm any information concerning the shooting, and public information officers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Green was a graduate of DeAnza High School in Richmond, and later attended (and played football for) Montana State University in Bozeman, MT.
