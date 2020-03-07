



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Grand Princess, which has been circling in the waters off San Francisco for more than two days because of a coronavirus outbreak onboard, moved closer to the coastline late Friday, possibly to allow a passenger to be airlifted off the boat.

The ship has been a looping holding pattern off shore, according to the a real time cruise tracking website. Usually, the path has been a looping course more than 100 miles off shore in international waters.

But late Friday, the ship made a turn toward San Francisco and was only a few miles off the Golden Gate Bridge. Chris Grady, a passenger onboard from Milpitas told KPIX 5 in a late night Skype interview there a reason for the sudden movement.

“It was just a brief announcement (over the ship’s PA system) mostly for the crew to go up to get ready for the helicopter to come to prepare for an airlift,” he said. “It wasn’t really directed toward us (the passengers).”

Grady said the captain did not elaborate whether the passenger was one of two who had tested positive for the coronavirus and the cruise line and officials have not commented on reason for the late night maneuver.

The Associated Press reported that two passengers on the ship also confirmed to them that Grand Princess had made a close pass to the city. They said there was a two-fold reason for the change in course. Being 20 miles off shore made it easier for the vessel with more than 2,300 passengers and 1,000 crewmembers to be resupplied and also that a guest requires medical attention and may be airlifted out.

The passengers onboard have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday afternoon.

Fears that the coronavirus may be present on the ship emerged when passengers on a previous voyage began being diagnosed with the illness. After one of those passengers — a 71-year-old Rocklin man became the first Californian to die of the disease — the Grand Princess was ordered to immediately return to San Francisco and cancelled the 15-day voyage to Hawaii’s final port of call in Mexico.

Meanwhile, nine passengers from that Feb. 11-21 trip have from fallen ill with the coronavirus — two were hospitalized in Sonoma County, three others have mostly recovered in Placer County, two were home quarantined in Contra Costa County and one was hospitalized in Alameda County.

In the wake of the death and coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom banned the ship from porting in San Francisco or anywhere in California until anyone with flu-like symptoms among the more than 3,000 people aboard the Grand Princess were tested for the illness.

On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor and four medical staffers from the California Air National Guard were airlifted to the ship along with testing kits. They took samples from 45 passengers and crew members. Those samples were then airlifted to a California state lab in Richmond for testing.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday that 19 crewmembers and two passengers of the 45 samples taken had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have developed plan which will be implemented this weekend to bring ship into a noncommercial port all passengers and crew will be tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said. “Those that need to be quarantined, will be quarantined. Those that require additional medical attention will receive it.”

“Let me assure the American public, as we did so with those returning from China and those returning from the other cruise ship (Diamond Princess in Japan), we are taking all measures necessary to see to the health of Americans and those involved in Grand Princess and, just as importantly, to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease thru communities in this country.”

But where that “non-commercial port” destination was remained a mystery early Saturday. The Grand Princess remained in the holding pattern off San Francisco.

Mary Ellen Carroll, the San Francisco Director of the Department of Emergency Management, at a Thursday morning news conference said there were several factors that needed to be considered for determining where the ship will dock.

“Many of those people (who had fallen in during the 15-day cruise) have recovered and are no longer showing flu-like symptoms,” she said. “Once we have results from the (coronavirus) tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth. That location needs to provide for the safety of the surrounding community as well as the passengers.”

“The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations including San Francisco,” she added.

Medical experts agree there was now a real urgency to prevent the spread to others on board.

“The ship is an enormous problem,” said Dr. Arthur Reingold, a UC Berkeley epidemiologist who used to work at the CDC. “I’m concerned that other people on the ship are infected some who may well develop symptoms over the incubation period. ”

Dr. Henry “Chip” Chambers, an infectious disease specialist and UCSF professor, said it was crucial to get the ill passengers off the ship and away from the other passengers.

He points out that it will be a challenge to get all the passengers off the ship, but consider what happened to the Diamond Princess in Japan: it left passengers quarantined onboard for two weeks. 704 people got infected and four of them died.

“I would have trouble regarding that a resounding success,” Chambers said. He also said it depends how well the patients were isolated and how well quarantine procedures were followed. It also depends on the test results.

“My gut is it’s probably a good idea to get people off the boat,” he said.

Concerns had been mounting among the current passengers ever since the trip’s final stop in Mexico was cancelled and they were told they were returning to San Francisco. Among those was Laura Dunn, who took to social media expressing fear and anxiety.

“I am trying to remain upbeat and positive about this sailing we are on but here are my honest thoughts. Just my thoughts and I am not a doctor,” she tweeted. “We have been inside this ship since leaving Hawaii. The decks have been closed the whole time per dangerous storm conditions. Other than staying in our cabins the entire time, we have basically been elbow to elbow with the entire population of this ship.”

“There are a certain amount of folks who were on the previous sailing who are now being checked. But we all have been breathing the same inside air and in elevators, restaurants etc with any one of these who were previously exposed. It bothers me going home to my town, to my grand babies and family having been exposed to this.. Just the things that kept me up last night.”