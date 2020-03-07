SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Depending on what county they live in, Bay Area residents are living under some kind of guidelines as to whether or not they should be out among crowds this weekend.

“So what do you want to really try to do, is live your life, be conscious of what’s going on around you, and more or less be conscious of other people,” said Ace Stornett of Pleasant Hill.

Saturday was opening day for Little League in Pleasant Hill. Contra Costa County did not cancel games, but it did advise people to consider their health before heading out.

“But you can’t let it start to control your life. That’s to the point of panic,” said Stornett.

The Cinequest Film Festival will run through the weekend, but the second week has been pushed back to August.

“Talked with the mayor of San Jose, he would like us to reschedule the second week. But also we’ve seen a huge downturn in attendance,” said Halfdan Hussey, CEO and Co-founder of Cinequest. “Unfortunately, and are taking a big economic hit. It’ll end up being $750,000 to $1,000,000.”

Organizers say it was a tough call, especially when the level of risk is something people have different opinions on.

“It is, and I think that every individual has to make that decision for themselves,” said Hussey. “This weekend we’re also inviting people to come here. We’ve had many people that feel zero threat.”

Like the Bay Area’s other pro sports franchises the San Jose Earthquakes will play, despite the county discouraging large gatherings.

“Brought a brand new package up of wipes,” said Layla, a fan. “We brought toothpicks and we

brought forks so if anybody has a problem. We have it covered, but there’s no rain or no virus that’s going to stop us from enjoying our soccer game.”

The fans who weathered the rain Saturday say they’ve heard the warnings, and made their decision.

“It’s just what we have to do right now,” said Layla. “Be a little extra cautious, pay attention, but I really don’t think it’s any reason to be crazy and not to this and not do that and change your life. Unless you are older and you have a medical problem. I totally understand that.”