HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Two people shot in Hayward early Saturday managed to make it to Oakland but one died after police located them, Hayward police said.

About midnight, Hayward officers responded to a possible shooting in the area of Mission Boulevard and Blanche Street but they didn’t find any victims there, police said in a news release.

About 30 minutes later the victims, described only as males, were found in Oakland at a location that was not released by police.

One died at the scene and the other was treated and taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators determined they had been hit by gunfire at the Hayward location.

The name of the victim who died was not released pending notification of family. The death is the fourth homicide this year in Hayward.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (510) 293-7176.

