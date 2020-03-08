BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The City of Berkeley and the Berkeley Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all responsible suspects in the March 2011 murder of Tobias Eagle.

Sunday marks the ninth anniversary of the murder of Eagle. Berkeley police at the time said they received a call about possible gunshots in the area of the 1600 block of Blake Street, which is between California Street and McGee Avenue. Officers found Eagle, a 30-year-old Berkeley resident, lying in the back yard of a Blake Street home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Suspects in his killing have never been identified. Detectives believe someone out there has information about this case, and are asking for their help. Even the smallest detail, police said, could be critical in solving this crime.

Berkeley police officials urge anyone with information to call the BPD Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741, or to call the department’s 24-hour non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900. Any information may be critical to solving this crime.

