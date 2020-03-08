



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — An employee at NASA’s Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a mandatory telework status until further notice, NASA officials said Sunday.

NASA received confirmation that the employee tested positive on Sunday.

“We believe the exposure at the center has been limited, but — out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with NASA Headquarters and the NASA Chief Heath and Medical Officer in accordance to agency response plans — Ames Research Center will temporarily go to a mandatory telework status until further notice,” said Eugene Tu, the Center Director at Ames.

Only essential personnel will be allowed access to the center to safeguard life, property and critical mission functions.

“Limiting personnel at the center will allow Ames medical personnel and public health officials to determine potential contacts and assess areas that may require additional cleaning and mitigate potential exposure to center personnel,” Tu said.

For employees who don’t have the equipment to properly work from home or who work in labs and facilities that require more technical equipment, there will be more guidelines to follow, Tu said.