



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials at San Francisco’s Archbishop Riordan High School have announced they have cancelled Monday classes and closed the school’s campus after a student’s parents tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the second San Francisco school to call off classes and closed their campus in less than a week. Lowell High School was shut down last Thursday after district officials learned that the parent of a Lowell student also was being treated for coronavirus.

Officials did not know if the Lowell student’s parent had been on school grounds since contracting the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and gatherings for the time being,” a message to parents read. “The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday.”

A similar case emerged at Archbishop Riordan over the weekend.

“On Saturday afternoon it was reported that parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” a note sent to parents read. “We determined the best course of action was to close the school on Monday…and in an abundance of caution do a deep cleaning of the campus.”

School officials at two other Bay Area schools cancelled classes last week.

In San Mateo County, concerns over the virus led to the closure of a Menlo School in Atherton for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

On Monday, the Healdsburg School, a private K-8 institution in Sonoma County, closed its doors after an adult connected to the school had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent out a message to California educators.

“It’s a question of when – not if – some California public schools will face closure because of COVID-19,” Newsom wrote. “School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan for what would happen if their local school faced closure.”

“It’s also not lost on anyone that these scenarios would put significant stress on families -– especially those with the least financial resources,” he continued. “Already, we are seeing how this outbreak is having significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities across California. The state of California is working around the clock to help shoulder the burden that Californians are facing during this crisis. We really are all in this together.”