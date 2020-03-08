Comments
EUREKA (CBS SF) — A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California, about 70 miles southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to USGS’s website, over 1,200 people said they felt the quake, even though it was far off the coast. The earthquake struck at 7:59 p.m. Sunday evening.
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement after the earthquake saying a tsunami is not expected.
A KPIX viewer said on social media that the quake was strong that a friend who lives in Shelter Cove said it “knocked things down in (the) house.”
“It was a slow, nauseating quake in northern Mendocino,” said Casey Russell.
