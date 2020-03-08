



POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Park rangers at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday reported that over 200 grey whales were spotted offshore during the last three days during the sea mammals northern migration.

The information was reported in a post on the official Point Reyes National Seashore Twitter account, stating that 45 whales were seen on Friday, followed by over 100 sightings Saturday and another 61 on Sunday.

A whale of a time the past 3 days! Gray whales are migrating northbound. 45 whales on Friday, 103 on Saturday, and 61 today. (ca) #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque #PointReyesNPS pic.twitter.com/NR4iQvSds4 — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) March 9, 2020

Embarking in the longest annual migration of any mammal, the California gray whale travels in the neighborhood of 10,000 miles every year, spending about one third of its life swimming from the chilly nutrient-rich waters of Alaska to the warm lagoons of Baja California and back. During the trip, the incredible animals are often visible from the shores of Point Reyes.

The Point Reyes Headlands in the area of Chimney Rock and the Point Reyes Lighthouse offer one of the finest spots to watch the gray whale migration along the California coast, especially during the spring when the northbound whales travel closer to the shoreline thanks to the thrust of the Point Reyes Peninsula ten miles into the Pacific.

The northern migration usually runs from from mid-March through early May. For more information on grey whale watching at the Point Reyes National Seashore, visit the Point Reyes website.