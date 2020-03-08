SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After two weeks of steady declines, Wall Street was bracing for a steep tumble at Monday’s opening bell as Dow futures shed more than 1,000 points early Sunday night.

Anxiety continued to center on the growing coronavirus outbreak and it’s impact on American industry, consumer spending and everyday life across the country.

By Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were 164 confirmed cases with 11 deaths in 19 states. California has 114 of those cases with 69 being in the Bay Area.

The outbreak has had a dramatic impact on how Bay Area companies are conducting business. Gap, headquartered in San Francisco, has told many of its employees to work from home as has many other companies.

CNET was reporting that Apple CEO Tim Cook has given most of his company’s workforce permission to work from home, calling the outbreak an “unprecedented event” and a “challenging moment.”

“Please feel free to work remotely if your job allows,” for the week of March 9 to 13, Cook told employees in a memo obtained by Bloomberg. He said the policy impacts “areas with the greatest density of infections.”

The FAANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) — Wall Street’s financial back bone in the Silicon Valley has all lost significant value during the stock market’s tumble.

Apple shares have dropped from a $327.20 high on Feb. 12th to $288.95 a share at the close on Friday. Amazon has tumbled from a high of $2,170.22 a share on Feb. 19 to $1,901.09 at Friday’s close. Facebook shares have dropped from a high of $217.80 on Feb. 18th to $181.01 at the closing bell on Friday.

Meanwhile, Netflix was at $387.78 a share on Feb. 18 and had dropped to $368.97 by Friday. Alphabet high was $1,524.87 a share on Feb. 19 and dropped to $1,295.74 by closing on Friday.

The stock market also was reacting to the coronavirus impact on worldwide travel. The expected declines have sent the price of oil tumbling.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost $9.50, or 20.1%, to $35.77 per barrel, as of 7:58 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since 2016. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $8.64 to $32.64.

The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.