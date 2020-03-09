SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in San Francisco, bringing the city’s total to 13 confirmed cases, according to officials.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed the new cases on Monday. The five patients were being home quarantined and were in good condition, according to the department.

All five patients were said to have come in contact with another person who has the coronavirus. Further information about the patients is being kept confidential to protect their anonymity.

Over the weekend, the city issued orders barring large and non-essential gatherings at city-owned properties and visitors at Laguna Honda Hospital. The city’s social distancing recommendations also remain in place.

Most public schools in the city have remained open and have not reported any potential exposure to the virus. However, the San Francisco Unified School District closed Lowell High School on Thursday after officials learned a student’s relative was being treated for the virus. The school remained closed Monday.

The Immaculate Conception Academy Cristo Rey and Archbishop Riordan High School also announced closures after people related to each school tested positive for the virus.

ICA Cristo Rey announced that it will be closed until March 20 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, while Archbishop Riordan said it will close Monday because a parent of a student tested positive for the virus. The Riordan campus will receive a deep cleaning during the closure.

Local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded residents to take precautions against contracting coronavirus, including washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding contact with other peoples’ hands.

Residents can receive health and safety updates about coronavirus by visiting sfdph.org or by texting “COVID19SF” to 888-777.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.