



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least three more Bay Area colleges are canceling in-person classes and preparing for online delivery over fears of the coronavirus, school officials announced Monday.

University of California-Berkeley officials announced they were moving most of their classes to online delivery until at least March 30th.

San Jose State University canceled all in-person classes from March 10-13 as faculty prepares to move to online class distribution, school president Mary A. Papazian said. But the campus will remain open for normal business. In-person classes will move to either distributed or fully online instruction from March 16-27, when a determination will be made and communicated regarding in-person classes.

“Whereas fully online means that all course material is delivered through an online format, a distributed class may include aspects, such as synchronous live lectures delivered from one’s office or distributed materials that are returned to the instructor via a variety of modalities,” Papazian explained.

Academy of Art University in San Francisco also informed students and faculty that it will hold all of its classes online for two weeks starting March 11.

Stanford University made a similar move last week and students at Santa Clara University were told they may also be taking classes online soon as the outbreak continued to grow.

ALSO READ:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The number of Bay Area coronavirus cases grew to over 70 on Monday with five new positive tests reported in San Francisco. Sadly, Santa Clara County announced its first death — a woman in her 60s — also on Monday.

Officials said they have yet to have a confirmed case on the Berkeley campus, but they were making the move to be proactive and stop any possible community spread among the student population.

“The decision from UC Berkeley to make most classes remote will remain in effect until the ends of Spring Break,” university officials said in a social media post.

“Classes that are remote-learning ready should proceed to go online starting March 10 (Tuesday),” official continued.

The only classes that will continue on-campus will be lab classes, studios, physical education and performing arts.

School officials also issued strict guidelines involving on campus events.