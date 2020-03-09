



DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Officials in the East Bay city of Dublin announced Monday that it will cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities scheduled for this weekend amid fears of the novel coronavirus’ spread.

Dublin made the decision to cancel the annual celebration that includes a two-day holiday festival, a 5K Shamrock Fun Run and Walk, parade and pancake breakfast after consulting with Alameda County public health and emergency services officials. The festivities were originally scheduled to happen this weekend on March 14-15.

“It is our duty and obligation to protect our citizens as well as the many visitors who would be coming into our city for the events,” Dublin City Manager Linda Smith said in a letter to the community. “Cancelling the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is simply the prudent thing to do.”

City officials said the two-day event draws approximately 80,000 people each year.

To date, three Alameda County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, also known by the medical designation COVID-19. All Three cases were confirmed in the last 10 days, according to county health officials.

The first patient, a health care worker at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, had come into contact with a coronavirus patient at UC Davis Medical Center. Berkeley city officials announced their first case of coronavirus and the county’s second case — a resident had been exposed to the disease while traveling overseas — on March 3.

The city reported that the resident returned to Berkeley from Italy on Feb. 23. Concerned about the possible exposure while abroad, the resident self-quarantined at home voluntarily. The third patient was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11 to 21.

San Francisco cancelled it’s St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for March 14 last Friday. A number of other events have been cancelled around the Bay Area.

“While over 80 percent of people with COVID-19 have mild disease, we can and should prepare for this new virus to gain a foothold in our county, and we should work together to slow the spread of disease and protect our most vulnerable populations.” Alameda County Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement Friday.

Health and safety guidelines and information about the virus can be found at acphd.org/2019-ncov.aspx.

