FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect in an auto burglary in Fremont was arrested with the help of license plate reader cameras which captured images of the suspect vehicle, authorities said.

The burglary happened on Feb. 5 in the city’s Mowry/Farwell corridor, according to Fremont police. The suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored Honda Accord, and license plate were recorded on the license plate cameras in the area and detectives issued an alert to all Bay Area law enforcement agencies, police said.

On Feb. 27, California Highway Patrol officers arrested Diontay Espinoza, 22, of Sacramento after detectives determined his identity through his registration. He was arrested on an unrelated burglary warrant, and police said Espinoza has been arrested several times for burglary in cities in Northern and Southern

California.

Espinoza was found to be on probation out of Sacramento County for burglary, and on probation in Alameda County for possession of burglary tools, Fremont police said.

Espinoza and two other men were arrested in October after a series of auto burglaries in San Bernardino County in which one of the victims was able to track one of her stolen electronic devices, which enabled police to locate the suspects and arrest them as they traveled on a highway.