SANTO ROSA (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly, whose body was found in a shallow grave on the Sonoma State University campus in 2016.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said Daniel Carillo, 20, of Rohnert Park was arrested and taken from the California Youth Authority in Stocktion to Sonoma on February 28 for a separate pending court case.
Carillo was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for homicide, the sheriff’s office said.
The arrest comes more than three years after Kimberly was discovered in a shallow grave in a secluded area of the Sonoma State campus by a landscaper who was clearing brush.
Kimberly had been reported missing for two weeks by his family in Cotati when his body was discovered. An autopsy determined Kimberly had been stabbed multiple times.
The sheriff’s office said that for the past three years, detectives have been conducting follow-up interviews and reviewing physical and forensic evidence in the case.
Carrillo remains in custody on a no-bail warrant. There was no immediate information on the motive in the case or the nature of the relationship, if any, between Kimberly and Carrillo.
