



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday announced the first death from coronavirus in the greater Bay Area.

Santa Clara County officials confirmed the patient who died was an adult female in her 60 who had been hospitalized for several weeks. The woman was the third case of COVID-19 reported by the County Public Health Department on February 28, according to officials.

The woman also was the first person in Santa Clara County confirmed to be infected with coronavirus without any known history of international travel or contact with a traveler or infected person, suggesting she contracted the virus through community contact.

The patient died at El Camino Hospital Monday morning. The Public Health Department offered its condolences to the patient’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

Health officials repeated that it is critical for individuals and organizations in the county take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department. The department is currently reviewing possible new recommendations and direction as it is issued.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to develop.

Additional information and the Public Health Department’s and CDC’s guidance and recommendations is available will be updated as soon as possible on the department’s website.