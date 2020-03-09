BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 74-year-old man in Berkeley on Sunday night, police said.

Suspect Ogun Jumoke also is being held on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury for allegedly biting a second victim who tried to intervene in the attack on the 74-year-old man in the 1300 block of University Avenue, several blocks west of the North Berkeley BART station, at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Jumoke, who doesn’t have a listed permanent address, was able to leave the area after he allegedly bit the witness who tried to intervene but officers were able to locate and arrest him nearby in the area of Tenth and Delaware streets, police said.

The 74-year-old man, who’s a Berkeley resident, was transported to a hospital with stab wounds to his torso, according to police. The witness who tried to intervene, a 32-year-old Berkeley man,

was transported to a hospital with a bite wound.

Police said their investigation into the stabbing indicates that the encounter began after Jumoke saw the 74-year-old man walking with his small dog along University Avenue.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.