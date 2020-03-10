ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A firefighter from the city of Alameda has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is being treated in another county, a city official said Tuesday.
The firefighter has been treated for the virus since March 5th. Alameda public information officer Sarah Henry confirmed the case, but would not say which outside county the firefighter was being treated in.
All city buildings have been thoroughly cleaned, including the fire stations, Henry said. It wasn’t known Tuesday which fire station the firefighter was assigned to.
The outside county is conducting an investigation and is reaching out to those who last had contact with the infected firefighter.
No other details were immediately available.
Alameda County confirmed its fourth case of coronavirus on Tuesday: a passenger who was on the Feb. 11-21 cruise to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. There have been at least 14 cases including one death tracked back to that voyage.
