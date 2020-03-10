



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Patience was wearing thin early Tuesday among the hundreds of passengers still aboard the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess, who were awaiting their orders to get off the boat at the Port of Oakland, travel to a military base and begin a mandated 14-day quarantine before they will be allowed to return to their homes.

About 150 passengers from Northern California were allowed to exit the ship on Monday, go through preliminary medical screening for any sign of the illness and travel to a quarantined facility at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Officials said it may be 2-3 days before all of the more than 2,000 passengers exit the ship. The process begins with a knock on the stateroom door and when the door is open, luggage tags and a departure note is there. The note tells the passenger what color coded group they are members of and ask that they be ready to immediate depart with one carry-on when their color is announced over the public address system.

Randy Elkin and Kathleen Duchene are from Minnesota and still confined to their stateroom.

“Just as soon as we left Hawaii (on the return trip to the Bay Area) we were kept off the walking deck because of really bad weather,” Elkin told KPIX 5 in a phone interview. “So it’s more like 8 or 9 days where we’ve been cooped up. No exercise. So it’s getting to be a little big wearing.

And they still don’t know when their ordeal on the boat will be coming to an end.

“We have absolutely no idea,” Duchene said. “We haven’t received any notification or luggage tags indicating when we will be cycled out.”

Elkin said details around the deboarding process seem to be in a state of flex.

“We heard of so many conflicting stories,” he said. “It changes almost daily.”

Another passenger took to social media to voice her mounting frustrations.

“These pissed off people are still on the ship,” she posted. “We packed, they took our luggage since we were only allowed a single carry-on per person.

Sat in the lobby for hours, no food, no liquid … To be told the government can’t figure out how to load a bus.”

Beryl Ward was aboard the ship along with Carolyn Wright. They are traveling together, both in their 60s and from Santa Fe.

“We’re trying to stay calm and were trying to stay positive but it’s getting harder and harder,” Ward told the Associated Press. “They can’t make up their minds how to keep us safe.”

Wright looked out her cabin window and watched the passengers being offload on Monday.

“They were queuing up the passengers like cattle,” Wright said. “Everybody was bunched up. They were physically touching each other and they were backed up along the gangplank.”

“I’m just totally freaked out by that,” she continued. “It’s outrageous. If that’s safe, then why were we stuck in our rooms? It’s been stressed for the past five days that we’re not to have any contact with any other passengers?”

Others, like Elizabeth Aleteanu, seem to still be patiently waiting that final knock on the door.

“Earlier this evening someone came to our cabin in a white biohazard type suit and asked us about symptoms,” she posted on Facebook. “They left and besides retrieving dinner from the door, and that’s the last contact with actual people we’ve had. I feel bad for the people who are alone in the cruise. I have my kids to scold, husband to, show funny posts to…what about them? Hopefully tomorrow brings more joy.”

The ordeal for the passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess began about a week ago. Many passengers from a previous voyage — a roundtrip journey from San Francisco to Mexico on Feb. 11-21 — began to fall ill with the virus and when one died — a 71-year-old Rocklin man — cruise officials ordered the ship to forgo its final stop in Mexico and return to San Francisco.

Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to allow the Grand Princess to dock in California until tests were administered to 45 passengers and crew aboard exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The ship was ordered to maintain a holding pattern off the San Francisco coast where it remain sailing a looping course for nearly five days. All passengers were confined to their quarters. Tests eventually revealed 19 crew members and two passengers were positive for the coronavirus.

Late Saturday night, state and federal officials agreed to allow the ship to dock in Oakland on Monday and the lengthy deboarding process began at the dock within the busy commercial Port Of Oakland.

“If passengers do not require acute medical care following health screenings, those who are California residents will go to a federally-run isolation facility within California for testing and isolation,” federal health officials said. “Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states.”

California officials released the breakdown of the quarantine sites.

“Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia,” state officials said. “Throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.”

The 1,100 crew and 19 members with the illness will not be staying in Oakland.

“The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, but importantly, the ship will only stay in Port of Oakland for the duration of disembarkment,” officials said. “This ship will depart Oakland as soon as possible and will remain elsewhere for the duration of the crew’s quarantine.”

