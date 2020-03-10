SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three TSA agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson said Tuesday.
The three Transportation Security Officers are currently receiving medical care and all other TSA employees they’ve been in contact with over the past two weeks are now quarantined at home, the TSA said.
SJC has been informed by @TSA that 3 TSA employees have tested positive for #COVID-19. The safety & health of our employees and the traveling public are #1. We continue to follow @HealthySCC guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and remain open for business. #SJCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QtSdEU8AI6
— Mineta San Jose International Airport (@FlySJC) March 11, 2020
Airport screening checkpoints remain open at Mineta San Jose. TSA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Dept. of Public Health as well as the Santa Clara County Public Health Dept. to monitor the situation.
“The safety and health of our employees and the traveling public are #1,” the airport said on Twitter following the TSA news. The airport remains open for business following mandates and guidelines provided by Santa Clara County public health officials.
TSA said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.
You must log in to post a comment.