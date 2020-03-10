SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – A resident at an assisted living facility in Sacramento has died of complications of COVID-19, according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health, bringing California’s death toll from the coronavirus to three.
The patient was in their 90’s according to officials.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” said Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Beilenson in a statement. “We will all work to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure to communicable diseases.”
So far, 2 others have died from the coronavirus: an elderly man from Placer County, who had been on a Princess Cruise ship, and a woman in her 60s, from Santa Clara County. Both patients had chronic health problems, according officials.
