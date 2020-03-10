BYRON (CBS SF) — At least one person has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on winding and heavily-traveled Vasco Road in eastern Contra Costa County, authorities said.
The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District the crash involved three vehicles including a big rig that ended up on its side.
The California Highway Patrol said Vasco Road was shut down entirely between Camino Diablo and Dalton following the crash.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use Interstate 680 to get between eastern Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Update on the #VascoRoad crash: Southbound Vasco Rd shut down at #CaminoDiablo, northbound Vasco Rd. shut down in #Livermore at #DaltonAve. Estimated reopening at 6pm. Alternates: #ByronRd to #ByronHwy.#KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 10, 2020
