SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to declare a local health emergency regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
To date, the county’s Health Services Agency has confirmed two cases of the virus in Santa Cruz County. Both patients are currently recovering in isolation.
Last week, county health officer Dr. Gail Newel also declared a local health emergency.
“The measures we are taking are guided by the best available science and after consulting state and federal experts,” board chair Greg Caput said. “We support (Health Services’) efforts and ask all residents to take precautions to assure the health and safety of themselves and their family members.”
County residents can find health and safety guidelines about the virus at santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus or by texting “COVID19” to 211211.
