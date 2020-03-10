



SARATOGA (KPIX 5) — A restaurant in Saratoga is providing “black glove service”–black latex gloves–in an effort to address customers’ concerns over the coronavirus.

The Plumed Horse, a Michelin one star restaurant for more than a decade, has modified its dining halls, moving tables so they are now at least 6 feet away from each other for social spacing. And every employee is wearing gloves.

“Every time they touch those tables, they change out, their hands are sanitized, new gloves so that there’s no cross contamination between tables,” said Josh Weeks, owner of the Plumed Horse.

Menus, chairs and doorknobs are also wiped down between customers.

“We’re taking a cue from our clients, who are Apple and Sysco and Facebook and Google, people here in the Silicon Valley that were concerned about it. So it’s to make them feel more comfortable,” Weeks said.

“I think that’s great, I appreciate what people are doing to keep things at bay,” said Linda Lico, who ate dinner at the restaurant Tuesday night.

Weeks realizes his restaurant is fortunate to be able to afford all the extraordinary measures.

Weeks said he will also make sure employees get their full paychecks, even if they get sick.

”That means I can insure I have a healthy staff on the floor every night,” Weeks said. “So they’re not stressed out that they have to or need to come to work to pay the bills, we’re taking care of that.”