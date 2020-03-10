SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The City and County of San Francisco is recommending all large scale events over 50 people be canceled due to concerns over community transmission of the coronavirus.

San Francisco’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade is canceled, as are the ballet and the opera, but Tuesday night’s Warriors game inside Chase Center is still a go. Why?

In a statement, the Golden State Warriors said:

“We are aware of the recommendations made today by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. We are continuing to monitor the situation and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin is pushing for more Draconian measures.

“If we’re going to stop widespread community transmission, we’re going to have to take very bold steps. I’d like everybody to do that voluntarily. Short of that I will be urging the city of San Francisco to issue an emergency legal order,” said Supervisor Peskin.

The move from recommendation to legal order would have to come from San Francisco’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon.

“We really try to do the least restrictive measure that’s going to control communicable diseases and we really try to balance the tradeoffs between restrictions of individuals and then the protecting the community. So we’re always trying to do the right thing that’s going to balance those,” Dr. Aragon told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon.

The order, if issued, would only last seven days under state law. An extension would require a vote of the Board of Supervisors.

Governor Gavin Newsom has also weighed in on the issue.

“I think the local health officials should make those determinations, but I think the leagues owe the fans more than just consideration of their players. I think they also need to consider more broadly the public,” he said.