



NEW YORK (CBS SF) — The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after the Golden State Warriors became the first major sports team in America to exclude fans from the team’s arena during home games after San Francisco officials announced they were banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next two weeks.

The NBA announcement stated that the league would “use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NBA also announced Wednesday night that a player on the Utah Jazz has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported just prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

According to reports, the Jazz player who tested positive is center Rudy Gobert.

Officials announced shortly before it’s scheduled start that the game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

Earlier Wednesday Warriors President Rick Welts — who had a morning meeting with San Francisco Mayor London Breed — said he was in contact with league headquarters and believed a more expansive announcement may be possible. There was be a league-wide call on Wednesday afternoon.

“The NBA agreed the best way forward for us was to play tomorrow night’s game without fans,” he said. “That’s what we are planning to do. There is a call with all 30 teams this afternoon where the league will conduct a discussion about the way forward for our season. San Francisco is the first domino to fall here. I think there is a lot of speculation that other cities will look at what San Francisco is doing and we potentially could have other NBA cities affected the way we are in the not too distant future.”

“It a developing story, we don’t know how it is going to end.”

The suspension of play will be until further notice. The league has not announced any plans beyond the suspension of play.