OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The city of Oakland has cancelled all events with 1,000 or more people in city-owned venues until the end of March, city officials said Wednesday. It’s the latest move by Bay Area city officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus among large, metropolitan populations.
Also Wednesday, the city of San Francisco banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people at public events for at least the next two weeks in wake of the local outbreak.
San Francisco likely set a precedent for large sporting events across the country as the Warriors on Wednesday were slated to be the first NBA team to play a game behind closed doors, with no fans and only essential staff in attendance (Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center).
Santa Clara County was the first in the nation to enact such a ban on large gatherings on Monday.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
This is a breaking news update. Will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.