



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Three new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Santa Clara County on Wednesday, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday night. The three new cases brings the total in the county to 48, the most in the Bay Area so far.

County health officials said they expect the numbers to rise. “We expect numbers to grow and urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations,” said the SCCDPH in a statement.

No other details on the three new cases were immediately available Wednesday evening.

Update: 3 new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 48. We expect numbers to grow & urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations. For additional information, visit: https://t.co/fzgSmBezFZ pic.twitter.com/uHeuT5l7TC — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 11, 2020

Not including the three new cases, the median age for infected people in the county was 58 years old as of Monday. 21 people were hospitalized, 10 of whom were in ICU.

RELATED:

The county confirmed its first death from the novel COVID-19 virus on Monday. On the same day, county health officials and law enforcement announced a ban on mass gatherings over of over 1,000 people. The ban went into effect on Wednesday and will remain in place for the next three weeks.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody noted that the ban did not apply to airports or shopping malls and centers with people in transit. The ban also does not include office spaces or retail stores where it is unusual for people to be within an arm’s length of each other.