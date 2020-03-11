



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Golden State Warriors may become the first major sports team in America to play a home game without fans after San Francisco officials announced Wednesday they were banning gathering of more than 1,000 people at public events for at least the next two weeks in wake of the local coronavirus outbreak.

Moments after the announcement, the San Francisco Giants announced the team was cancelling its anticipated Spring Training exhibition showdown against their crossbay rival Oakland Athletics scheduled for Oracle Park on March 24th. The club did not make any announcement involving its regular season home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 3rd.

“We have been in close coordination with Major League Baseball and our local health and government agencies to monitor and plan for any potential impacts of COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “In light of the City and County San Francisco’s announcement today to prohibit public gatherings of 1,000 people for the next two weeks, we will not play our upcoming March 24th exhibition game against the Oakland A’s at Oracle Park in San Francisco.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said her office has been in communication with both teams.

“We know cancelling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health,” Breed said. “Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts.”

The Warriors announced all tickets to the game will be refunded.

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team tweeted. “Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.”

The Warriors are scheduled to play two home games at the Chase Center over the next two weeks, on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and March 25th against the Atlanta Hawks. Between those two games, the Warriors will be on a five-game road trip.

Also likely cancelled were concerts by Tame Impala, Post Malone and Bell Biv Devoe & Friends.

San Francisco’s ban on large gatherings follows a decision by Santa Clara County health officials prohibiting gatherings of more than 1,000 people in the county, which may include San Jose Sharks hockey games and San Jose Earthquakes soccer matches, through March 29th.

“I don’t stand here and profess to know the answer to what’s right and what’s wrong,” Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said of the possibility of playing in front of an empty SAP Center. “If what they’re saying (is) we can’t play in front of crowds, then we’ll have to deal with it. Nothing is confirmed on the Sharks end to what the options would be, but as a coach you try to keep your players focused.”

At the team skate around Tuesday, players reacted to the possibility of an empty arena for games against Montreal, Boston and Phoenix.

“It will definitely be a weird feeling if that happens,” veteran Joe Thornton said of the threat of an empty arena. “What’s going in right now is weird for everybody. We’re all confused like you guys (reporters) are. I see Italian soccer teams are doing the no fans thing so I’m not sure what we’ll have planned right now. We’re going on road for a week so we will know more when we get back.”

Sharks forward Timo Meier said he saw word of the county’s announcement on social media Monday night.

“I saw it on Twitter,” he said. “We love playing in front of our fans so it’s definitely shocking news. We are all aware of the situation and what’s going on around the world. Where I’m from in Switzerland they have the same problem.”

“Like I said we always like playing in front of our fans, they are great to us. We also know that health comes first,” he added. “We are here to just do our job. We love playing hockey.”

Meier said he was confident the right decision will be made by the team returns home for its road trip.

“We’ll see how it develops,” he said. “We give it some time, let the people higher up discuss that.”

Evander Kane also was trying to grasp what playing in front of an empty arena would be like.

“I’ve never been in the NHL when we played a game without any fans,” he said. “It would definitely be very different. I know they have announced a couple different scenarios (empty arenas, moving games to another city). I think we are all just waiting to find out to see what actually happens so obviously the empty building is one of them.”

“It would be very strange to play in an empty building, that’s for sure.”