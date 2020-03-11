CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Berkeley, CHP, Crash, I-80, traffic, University Avenue

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — CHP and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on eastbound I-80 between University Avenue and Gilman Street in Berkeley that closed several lanes, according to authorities.

At around 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the traffic collision on eastbound I-80 east of University Avenue in Berkeley. The crash involving a white Toyota SUV initially blocked three lanes.

Lanes were expected to remain blocked until about 4:10 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Comments