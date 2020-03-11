Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — CHP and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on eastbound I-80 between University Avenue and Gilman Street in Berkeley that closed several lanes, according to authorities.
At around 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the traffic collision on eastbound I-80 east of University Avenue in Berkeley. The crash involving a white Toyota SUV initially blocked three lanes.
Traffic Advisory ** Traffic collision at I-80 eastbound, west of Gilman Street. Lanes 1, 2 and 3 blocked for approximately 15 mins. pic.twitter.com/WleDSf7yHS
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) March 11, 2020
Lanes were expected to remain blocked until about 4:10 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
