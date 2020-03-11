



WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K.

Trump made the announcement in an address to the nation, calling the move the “most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus” in modern history.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Mr. Trump said. However, he made an exception for the U.K. And exemptions will also be made for American travelers who have undergone screenings.

The president also announced that he was instructing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity in the form of low-interest loans to help small businesses. He said he would also use emergency authority to allow some individuals to defer tax payments, which he estimated would provide $200 billion in additional liquidity.

