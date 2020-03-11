SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the credibility of an online threat by a suspect who claims to be planning a mass shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping mall, according to authorities.

A message posted on the online forum Reddit entitled “Fun at the mall” early Wednesday morning led to the investigation. The post by an individual who gives his name as James states that he has been having a hard time in school and has “just had enough of it.”

“I’m just here to warn you and invite you to my stream,” the post reads. The poster goes on to claim that he plans to go to Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose at 3 p.m. Wednesday “fully armed” with an automatic weapon and bulletproof vest.

The person posting invites users to tun into his Snapchat stream to watch what transpires. The post has been heavily circulated on Twitter and Facebook with people warning others not to go to the mall Wednesday afternoon.

Police told KPIX 5 that officers were investigating the threat, but did not say whether it was found to be credible or the officers had tried to contact the individual.