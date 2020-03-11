



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that due to the concern over the coronavirus spread, games at the SAP Center would be played without fans in attendance.

The announcement by the team’s ownership group, Sharks Sports & Entertainment, indicated that the next three Sharks home games – March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston and March 29 vs. Arizona – would be played as scheduled at SAP Center but will be closed to the general public.

The Sharks also said its AHL farm team, the San Jose Barracuda, would also play it March 17 and March 22 games without fans.

The team would be contacting ticket holders to credit or refund them for the affected games. Single-game buyers can get a refund through their point of purchase, according to the team.

Aside from players, coaches and team personnel, the only other people allowed to attend would be credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials.

All three Sharks games will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports California and on radio on 98.5 FM KFOX and the Sharks Radio Network. An audio feed is also available on the Sharks+SAP Center app,