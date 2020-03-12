Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two of San Francisco’s major theatre houses have gone dark due to concerns over coronavirus.
The move comes after the City of San Francisco banned mass gatherings larger than 1,000 people across the city.
Broadway SF has canceled shows at both its venues, The Golden Gate Theatre and the Orpheum, through Wednesday, March 25.
Hamilton, The Last Ship, and Book of Mormon were among those productions impacted by the ban.
The American Conservatory Theatre has canceled all performances through early April.
Ticketholders should contact the box office.
Go to broadwaysf.com or act-sf.org, for more information.
