



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced 18 new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases as of Thursday afternoon to 66.

Santa Clara County Public Health Department says 31 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 66 cases in the county are the highest total in the Bay Area. The county confirmed its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, the same day it banned mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more to help stop the spread of the virus. Since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide order barring gatherings of more than 250 people.

County health officials had previously said the number of cases was expected to grow. Among the new cases confirmed were four San Jose firefighters; approximately 80 more firefighters have been restricted from work because of documented exposure, according to the firefighters’ union.

Palo Alto on Thursday declared a state of local emergency over the coronavirus spread. “The proclamation of emergency is a necessary step to enable more flexibility in how we can respond to this changing crisis and will help our public safety and emergency services personnel secure vital supplies, funding, and assistance,” said Mayor Adrian Fine.