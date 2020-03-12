SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — A San Carlos hotel closed to the public and opened up Thursday for Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus but who are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

On Thursday night, city leaders said that at least seven passengers had been taken to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Skyway Road and that more were expected throughout the night. The passengers were taken by ambulance where they will stay until they test negative for the virus.

The 120-room hotel is enclosed by a fence perimeter and is guarded by U.S. Marshals, with the help of California Highway Patrol officers.

The passengers, officials said, are not allowed to be taken to military bases because the Department of Defense doesn’t allow those who are ill on its properties.

Meanwhile, city leaders used a special meeting where they voted for a state of an emergency to last as long as the governor’s order, to address concerns from the public.

“Those folks are not going to be in downtown San Carlos on Laurel Street having dinner,” said San Carlos city manager Jeff Maltbie. “They are stuck in that hotel until they pass the testing procedures.”

The announcement from government officials the day prior that passengers would be taken to the small town of San Carlos sparked concerns and questions from residents.

One resident who posted on Nextdoor.com wrote,”If they really assured us that these people will not be leaving and walking around town people would feel better.” Another resident wrote,”How are they really going to enforce the quarantine orders?”

“They are stuck in that hotel until they pass the testing procedures,” Maltbie said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that they are looking at more hotels, motels and other resources across the state to serve as quarantine facilities.

City leaders said federal government officials chose the Fairfield Inn after the owner offered the property to the state; its promixity to the cruise ship and the airport made it a good fit, they said.

“The city was not notified that this was happening,” said Maltbie. “We weren’t not asked, we did not approve, we did not have a role to play.”

As more information was released about the passengers’ stay at the Fairfield Inn, many concerns seemed to subside.

“They’re here, they are part of or community in San Carlos,” said Maltbie.

“We were concerned about where the hotel was,” said Julie Bellfleur who was having dinner in San Carlos. “If they’re infected and they’re being isolated that’s good, that’s good for all of us.”

“I mean where else are they going to go,” said San Carlos resident George Tonn. “We’re still human beings after all, right.”

The full list of questions is available at

https://www.cityofsancarlos.org/home/showdocument?id=5695

