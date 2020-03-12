SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — While the coronavirus outbreak in Italy seems like it’s a long way from the Bay Area, a local artist says related travel restrictions are wiping out her income and a great opportunity.

Yoko Miyakawa is a professional musician. She is a classically trained violinist, but she is equally skilled at playing rock music. The COVID-19 pandemic has cost her a chance to tour with a visiting heavy metal group.

Heavy metal might not be the kind of music most people expect to hear with violin, but Miyakawa a perfect fit for the Italian metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse. She was about the join them on their North American tour when the Italian government mandated coronavirus travel restrictions. Fleshgod Apocalypse’s tour is now postponed..

“I was devastated, I felt totally lost because I didn’t know what I was going to do now. I was hoping for that income”, explained Miyakawa.

She said she is losing two months pay and a chance to fulfill a musical fantasy.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to go on tour and be on a tour bus,” said Miyakawa. “Especially with Fleshgod Apocalypse!”

While metal is her passion, she also plays classical violin. But when she plays classical music, her instrument of choice is anything but classical: it’s a modern electric violin.

Now, without the income from the Fleshgod Apocalypse tour, Yoko says she will have to play weddings, go to Stockton for regular classical work or rejoin another local band to help make ends meet.

When asked if she was concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus, she replied, “Afraid of getting it? No.”