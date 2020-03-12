SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A hospitalized San Jose firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus and may have exposed others in the firehouse to the illness, a city official announced Thursday.

San Jose City Manager Dave Sykes made the announcement, saying the spread of the virus within Santa Clara County, where there are more than 40 confirmed cases, was also taking a toll on municipal employees.

“We are now seeing the impacts of coronavirus on the (city) organization through exposure of our employees,” he said. “I want to reassure you all we are following all the guidance we receive from the public health department.”

Sykes said a firefighter had been confirmed by a positive test for the coronavirus.

“We have a firefighter that has tested positive with coronavirus and may have exposed other firefighters,” he said. “I can confirm we are gathering information on a second employee that may have also tested positive with the coronavirus.”

Assistant Fire Chief Reggie Williams confirmed that the second employee was also a San Jose firefigher.

“Because our firefighters work in teams and train together and they eat together and sleep in the same areas, they are at risk for possible exposure,” he said. “We don’t know how the firefighter contracted the illness. He is in a hospital in the city where he resides being treated by medical professional.”

Williams said other firefighters who were at risk of exposure have been placed on leave.

“As firefighters are either emergency medical technicians or paramedics, they are able to self monitor for signs of the illness,” he said. “We have daily contact with them.”

Williams said all city fire stations would be soon be undergoing deep cleaning as a safety precaution and suspended all visits by the public. He said the department has been able to ‘back fill” with other firefighters to cover the impacted firefighters duties.