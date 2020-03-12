SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all the city’s public schools will go on a three-week hiatus starting March 16 because of the ongoing coronasvirus outbreak.

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews made the announcement saying officials were “taking the time to prepare their school communities in the likelihood of a prolonged COVID-19 epidemic.”

Matthews said the break would begin on March 16 and run for three weeks until April 6th.

“This is not business as usual,” he said. “It is likely we will see many more COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks and months. This is will require a measured, sustained response.”

According to Matthews, during the break, teachers and administrators will receive training “on how to run schools during this epidemic.” The training will include practicing more universal precautions and increasing social isolation practices.

“An informed community, is a safer community,” he said.

During the extended break all school campuses will be close and thoroughly cleaned, kid care programs shut down and any other student-related activities will be cancelled.

Matthews had forewarned parents that such a drastic step may be coming after the district announced Wednesday night that it was immediately closing Lakeshore Elementary School after learning from the Dept. of Public Health that four students from the school and some of their family members reported respiratory illness.

School Board President Mark Sanchez characterized the ill students as having pneumonia-like symptoms likely the result of the coronavirus.

Matthews said the decision to close the schools was a change in strategy.

“We have been in a reactive mode — the school by school closures are reactive,” he said. “We, the board, the staff determined to become preemptive. We know we need time to prepare for this new world that we are in right now.”