CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — An investigation is underway into the death of a 6-year-old Cupertino girl, though no foul play is suspected, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.
Deputies responded at 3:48 a.m. Thursday to a hospital after someone reported the death of Kaylee Chen. When they arrived, deputies met with medical staff and with Kaylee’s family.
Detectives went to the family’s home, conducted an investigation and based on the information so far, deputies believe no foul play was involved. Kaylee died after arriving at the hospital.
Anyone with more information about Kaylee’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500. Information can be left anonymously by calling the sheriff’s office’s investigative services tip line at (408) 808-4431.
