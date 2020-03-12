SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly provided a teenage girl with marijuana before sexually assaulting her last summer was arrested Thursday by San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives, according to authorities.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office, on July 31, 2019, suspect Thomas Evans, who is a family friend of the 14-year-old victim, spent the day with the girl at Moss Beach. Evans furnished marijuana to the victim and proceeded to sexually assault her.
An extensive investigation over the next seven months followed, with detectives eventually obtaining a $250,000 arrest warrant for Evans. On Thursday, detectives arrested Evans in Sacramento State University and booked him at the San Mateo County jail.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has had any contact with Evans or or believe anyone may have been victimized by the suspect to please contact Detective Jose Velasquez at 650-363-4062 (or email jvelasquez@smcgov.org) or Sergeant Joe Cang at 650-363-4008 (jcang@smcgov.org).
